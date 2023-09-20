Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Education Minister announces cessation of salary deduction decisions, pushes for fresh start of new academic year

    By

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, on Tuesday called on the educational family, with all its components, to prepare for a new academic year away from the forced suspension which was imposed by harsh circumstances last year.nbsp;

    ldquo;We have succeeded in securing a financial allocation from the Lebanese treasury for the benefit of all teachers and professors in general education, vocational, technical education, and the Lebanese University, and for all the employees of the Ministry, the Educational Center for Research and Development, and the University,rdquo; Al-Halabi said.nbsp;

    ldquo;Based on this and everything that has been done in favor of professors, teachers, and contractors, I call on those concerned to open a new page and end disagreements, especially since the need to improve living and social conditions is our common goal,rdquo; Al-Halabi added.nbsp;

    ldquo;The current circumstances require of all of us to save the educational and public schools sector from collapse (hellip;). Based on all of this, we announce the cessation of previously taken decisions to deduct salaries, in the hope that this measure will constitute a new impetus for all members of the educational to start a successful academic year.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    The Best Performances at the Toronto International Film Festival

    Sep 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy