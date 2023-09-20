Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Deputy Prime Minister, French Ambassador follow up on local developments

    By

    Sep 19, 2023

    NNA – Deputy Prime Minister, Saadeh Al-Shami, on Tuesday met with the newly appointed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herve Magro, with whom he discussed the dire economic and financial conditions that Lebanon endures, contacts with the International Monetary Fund, and the outcome of the recent visit made by the IMF to Lebanon.

    For his part, Al-Shami thanked France for its quot;continuous support for Lebanon.quot;

    He wished of the French diplomat constant communication to keep pace with the reform process, ldquo;to which therersquo;s no alternative despite recently experiencing a setback.rdquo;

    The pair two agreed to continue communication and cooperation in Lebanonrsquo;s best interest.nbsp;

