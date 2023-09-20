Man Facing Rape Charges Faked His Death—but Was Wearing an Ankle Monitor, Cops Say

St Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office

A North Carolina man is in custody after police say he tried but failed to fake his own death in a poorly staged kayaking accident in order to evade rape charges.

Melvin Emde, 41, was taken into custody in Georgia on Sunday after a traffic stop and subsequent motorcycle crash revealed to authorities there that he had supposedly died in a tragic accident weeks earlier, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged ruse began on Aug. 7, when Louisiana deputies say they received a call from Emde’s son reporting that he’d fallen overboard while kayaking in the Mississippi River near Hahnville.

