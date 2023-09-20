Sofia Richie opts for casual chic look in white T-shirt and matching loose jeans for lunch at restaurant in Beverly Hills

The 24-year-old model wore a white T-shirt and loose white jeans as she enjoyed a meal in the upscale neighborhood.

She added a pop of color with red flats and accessorized with black sunglasses.

Sofia wore several bracelets and sported a sparkling ring after tying the knot in April in France to British music director Elliot Grainge, 29.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sofia Richie, after walking down the aisle earlier this year, wore white again on Monday while grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills, California.

The 24-year-old model wore a white T-shirt and loose white jeans while enjoying a meal in the upscale neighborhood.

She added a pop of color with red flats and accessorized with black sunglasses.

Sofia had her blonde hair parted in the middle and pulled back and also carried a black handbag.

The Los Angeles native wore several bracelets and flaunted a sparkling ring after getting married in April in France to British music executive Elliot Grainge, 29.

Wearing white: Sofia Richie, after walking down the aisle earlier this year, wore white again on Monday while out to lunch in Beverly Hills, California.

During her wedding, Sofia was accompanied by her father Lionel Richie, 74, to the luxurious Cap-Eden-Roc hotel on the French Riviera.

Before saying “I do” in front of her loved ones, Sofia beamed with joy as she hugged the four-time Grammy winner, who led her youngest daughter, dressed in a breathtaking custom wedding dress, to her married.

The blushing bride – who had a total of three Chanel dresses for her wedding weekend, including the one she wore to her rehearsal dinner the day before – wore a delicate gown with iridescent white sequins and a crossover neckline, inspired by ‘a look from Chanel’s fall 2023 collection.

The groom arrived looking dapper in a black tuxedo and bow tie as he stood alongside his father Lucian Grainge and stepmother, Caroline Grainge.

The A-list guest list also included her older sister Nicole Richie, who wore an asymmetrical black dress, her husband Joel Madden, and her sister-in-law Cameron Diaz, who is married to her twin brother Benji Madden.

Elliot is the son of Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.

He works as CEO of independent label 10K Projects and works with Trippie Redd and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Sofia and Elliott got engaged in April 2022, taking to Instagram at the time to announce the news by sharing snaps of the sweet candlelit proposal.

Casual chic: The 24-year-old model wore a white T-shirt and loose white jeans while enjoying a meal in the upscale neighborhood.

Recently married: The Los Angeles native, featured earlier this month in New York, got married in April

Cute couple: Elliot Grainge and Sofia, introduced in March in West Hollywood, California, got married in France and Lionel Richie accompanied his daughter to the altar at the luxury Cap-Eden-Roc hotel on the Côte d’ Azure.

The couple started dating in early 2021 and they became Instagram official in April 2021.

Sofia was previously in a high-profile relationship with reality TV personality Scott Disick, 40, whom she began dating in 2017.

The former couple, who were 16 years apart, were together for almost three years before breaking up in May 2020.

They later reconciled in July, although they separated one last time in August.