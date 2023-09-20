Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner decide on the name for their daughter two weeks after her birth

<!–

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner have named their daughter Elsie.

The comedian, 35, and his model partner, 32, welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Jack confirmed the toddler’s name – which means ‘promised to God’ – to MailOnline.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for three years, are said to have taken their time to decide on Elsie’s name.

A source said The sun: ‘Elsie is a beautiful baby and Jack and Roxy have chosen a beautiful name to match. Everyone is excited.”

Cute: Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner named their daughter Elsie

Family: The comedian, 35, and his model partner, 32, welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month

Jack and Roxy took Elsie home from the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s in London earlier this month.

The Lindo Wing has hosted a host of royal births, including the Princess of Wales, who welcomed her three children there, as well as many other famous faces.

After bringing their baby home, Jack was full of love as he praised ‘amazing’ Roxy and shared the first photos of their newborn daughter.

Via Instagram, Jack admitted that the experience was both “completely overwhelming” and “joyful” in ways he “couldn’t have imagined.”

He wrote: ‘Well this just happened! Completely overwhelming and joyful in ways I couldn’t even imagine.

“I’m in awe of my partner @roxyhorner, who has been amazing throughout this journey and will be the best mom ever. I’m so excited to have started a family of my own.

‘After swearing I would never be that guy, I am now 100% the parent who shows everyone endless pictures of their child. I also wore Skechers to the hospital, I guess I have to accept that I’m a full-fledged dad now.

“As for the name, after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ sounds nice.”

When Roxy got home from the hospital, Roxy shared some photos on Instagram with her little one on her chest.

Roxy leaned on some pillows and showed off her pink baby girl-themed manicure to celebrate the new arrival.

She captioned the sweet update: “Cuddles at home” and a heart emoji.