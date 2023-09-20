Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Alex Murdaugh Agrees to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges

    The State

    Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina former lawyer convicted of murdering his wife and son to distract from massive fraud, has agreed to plead guilty to nearly two dozen federal charges alleging he bilked millions from his clients.

    In a Monday night plea agreement filed in federal court, Murdaugh indicated that he will plead guilty to crimes including money laundering, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If a federal judge approves the deal at a hearing Thursday in Charleston, the 54-year-old would face more than 30 years in prison.

    Murdaugh agreed to tell investigators anything he knows about other criminal activities, submit to polygraph examinations, and forfeit assets related to at least $9 million stolen from victims.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

