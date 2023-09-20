Sitting senators are tweeting about ‘grabbing the hog’ now thanks to Lauren Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ fiasco

John Fetterman and Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert has had quite the week.

The Colorado congresswoman was kicked out of a play in Denver after vaping and groping her date.

Sen. John Fetterman is now tweeting about ‘grabbing the hog’ as a result.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s rowdy behavior at a recent performance of “Beetlejuice” has inspired history in DC: For the first time*, a sitting senator has tweeted about “grabbing the hog.”

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania mocked the congresswoman in tweet Tuesday morning in response to a Fox News article about the Senate doing away with its dress code.

“I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero,” Fetterman wrote, quote-tweeting the Fox News story.

Fetterman is referencing Boebert and her date getting handsy with each other during a performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver earlier this month. Surveillance video footage of the audience during the show obtained by 9News shows Boebert grabbing the crotch of her date and being groped.

The couple, who unfortunately are no more, were kicked out of the theater for their disruptive antics, which also included vaping and singly loudly during the performance.

Boebert has since apologized for the fiasco, perhaps in part because of how it could doom her reelection bid next year as well as the GOP’s hold over the House.

Her soon-to-be ex-husband has also come to her defense after the incident.

*we assume.

