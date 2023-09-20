Ex-NFL star Sergio Brown posts unhinged Instagram video in which he claims he thought his murdered mother was ‘on vacation’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former NFL star Sergio Brown shared an Instagram video in which he claims he thought his murdered mother was on vacation.

Brown, 35, was reported missing after his mother Myrtle Brown, 73, was found murdered and abandoned in an Illinois creek on Saturday.

Following the discovery, near his home, police said they were unable to find or make contact with his son.

In a turn of events, Brown has now appeared on Instagram to share a bizarre video claiming he believed his mother was on vacation.

In the clip in which he tagged ESPN, Brown says: “Fake news. It must be the FBI, they broke into my house… without justification.

Police said over the weekend that they had been unable to find or make contact with Brown, who has now appeared on Instagram to share a bizarre video.

NFL star Sergio Brown (left) and his mother, Myrtle (right), were both reported missing on Saturday.

“They kidnapped me twice from my home at the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police. I thought my mother was on vacation.

To finish his incoherent rambling, Brown adds: “It’s fucking fake news. Get the fuck out of my face.

“The FBI had to do it, they have the power to do stupid things.” What the fuck is going on, this is fake news. Don’t come with me.

Brown had shared the video on a secondary Instagram account and not on his verified profile.

DailyMail.com has not been able to verify that the account in question belongs to Brown, who has not been named as a suspect, according to The independent.

In the video, Brown appears to be in a warm climate, wearing a vest and apparently sitting under a thatched roof, while listening to Spanish music.

What appears to be papel picado, traditional Mexican decorative banners, can be seen hanging from the ceiling above him.

He was last seen with his mother on August 25 as they left their home to go to a family reunion in Mississippi which they never showed up to.

After an examination of the body Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide after concluding she suffered assault-related injuries.

Myrtle Brown’s sister, Sheila Simmons, said WGN The last time she spoke to her sister was Thursday, September 14.

It wasn’t until around 3 a.m. Saturday morning that Simmons received the call that her sister and nephew were missing.

Simmons quickly showed up at the home the two shared together and felt things were “out of the ordinary.”

Myrtle Brown’s sister, Sheila Simmons, told WGN that the last time she spoke to her sister was September 14.

Sergio played for the University of Notre Dame before continuing his career in the NFL. He signed with the New England Patriots as a safety in 2010.

She told WGN: “We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister not to answer her phone, not to answer text messages.

“People have been contacting her since Friday. No one could reach her.

“Now I got a call this morning saying she was missing, so I immediately came here and found out my sister was dead.”

Simmons reportedly searched the creek behind the house with police when they arrived, but found nothing.

Only later, when she and other family members returned to search, did they find Myrtle’s body in the Addison Creek Reservoir outside Chicago.

Nick Brown, one of Myrtle Brown’s sons and the brother of Sergio Brown, described his mother as strong, caring, diligent, stylish and funny in a Facebook post.

Others also turned to X and posted a missing person poster in an attempt to find Sergio.

In a Facebook post, Sergio’s brother Nick described their mother as “strong” and “caring.”

He also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

He said: “This is a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, “hard times don’t last” and our last conversation about hard times being temporary is my beacon of hope.

“Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, whimsical, funny and for saving my art. I won’t let you down.

“My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is, I want them to know I love you and come home.

Sergio played for the University of Notre Dame before continuing his career in the NFL. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots as a safety in 2010.

After parting ways with the team in 2012, he later moved on and played for the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Social media users have shared Sergio’s missing person poster in a bid to find him.