Gun, but not forgotten: Ecuador cartel crook is buried with an arsenal of machine guns so he can ‘protect himself in the afterlife’

An Ecuadorian cartel boss was buried with dozens of weapons in an attempt to “protect himself in the afterlife.”

Manuel Julián Sevillano Bustamante, 39, alleged leader of ‘Los Fatales’, was buried with a huge cache of weapons.

His subordinates filled his coffin with machine guns, shotguns and even a revolver so that he would be “armed to the teeth in the afterlife and could defend himself.”

They also gave him a hat so he could look his best at the Gates of St. Peter.

It is known that the leader of ‘Los Fatales’, which operates in the Los Ríos region of Ecuador, died after being shot at a car wash in Mocache, Ecuador, accompanied by his 20-year-old daughter and a security guard.

He was reportedly shot and killed while at a car wash with his daughter and a security guard.

The drug dealer’s daughter was also shot and later died in the hospital.

Bustamante was discovered after his killers noticed that he regularly frequented a car wash.

No one has claimed responsibility for the deaths of Bustamante and her daughter.

Authorities suspect the attack could be the result of clashes between rival gangs in the lucrative world of drug trafficking.

According to local media, Los Fatales are at war against the Los Cornejos cartel for control of drug trafficking in the provinces of Manabí and Los Ríos.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cartel violence has skyrocketed in Ecuador. The country recorded 4,600 violent deaths in 2022, double the previous year, and is expected to break the record again with 3,568 violent deaths in the first half of 2023.

Earlier this year, three political assassinations, all allegedly linked to cartel violence, shook the country in less than four weeks.

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, an outspoken critic of organized crime and corruption, was shot in broad daylight last month.

His death followed the July shooting of Manta city mayor Agustín Intriago, 38, who had recently been re-elected for a term that began in May.

And just a week after Villavicencio’s death, local political organizer Pedro Briones was killed in a fatal shooting.