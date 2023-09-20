Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Taylor Swift and Greta Gerwig Had Dinner Together, Sparking Collab Rumors

    Hot off her appearance at the MTV VMA’s, the evening that launched a thousand memes, Taylor Swift had a typically star-studded evening out on Monday night in New York City. The Eras Tour pop star ducked into Il Buco Alimentari alongside close friend Zoë Kravitz, actress Laura Dern and, most notably, director Greta Gerwig, who recently scored a pop culture-dominating win with the release of Barbie, her Mattel-platformed blockbuster about the famous doll in the midst of an existential crisis. Predictably, the internet couldn’t help but rubberneck at this collision of blonde ambition.

    While there were rumblings of speculation over whether Swift and Gerwig were plotting some sort of upcoming collaboration—perhaps Gerwig is in talks to direct a Swift biopic, or Swift is pondering a turn as an actress in whatever Gerwig’s next project might be—most of the comments pointed out that a dinner shared by these two represented a meeting of two of the most lucrative minds in the entertainment industry.

    Barbie shattered records this summer; to date, the film has grossed over $1.18 billion at the global box office and this week dethroned The Avengers as the 11th highest-grossing domestic release of all time.

