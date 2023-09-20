Murderer Billy Chemirmir – suspected of killing DOZENS of elderly women – is killed in prison by his cellmate

Billy Chemirmir, 50, was serving two life sentences in a Texas prison for the capital murders of two elderly women.

Chemirmir, 50, was convicted last year of killing two people but has been charged with the deaths of nearly two dozen others. He was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

He was found dead Tuesday morning in his cell. His cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder, was identified as the attacker.

During several trials, prosecutors alleged that the alleged serial killer targeted people inside their homes or at senior residences. He often smothered his victims with pillows in order to steal jewelry.

Chemirmir was killed in his cell at the Coffield Unit of Tennessee Colony, Texas.

The families of Chemirmir’s victims were informed of his death Tuesday morning.

Most of the killer’s victims were initially thought to have died of natural causes, although family members claimed the circumstances of their deaths were strange and that jewelry had been stolen.

However, it was not until a victim survived an attack that law enforcement reopened the cases and indictments were filed against Chemirmir.

He was ultimately charged with the murders of 22 North Texas women over a two-year period. He was convicted of capital murder last October in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks.

In April 2022, he was convicted of the same charge for the murder of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. His first trial for his death ended in a mistrial.

Authorities have not said how Chemirmir was killed. He was killed in the Coffield Unit of the Tennessee Colony, about two hours southeast of Dallas.

His lawyer, Phillip Hayes, confirmed the killer’s death in a statement: “Despite how you feel about him, no one deserves to be murdered in prison.”

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the murder.

Last month, the Collin County prosecutor opted not to pursue the death penalty in 11 of the pending cases against Chemirmir.

Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions during his capital murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

Authorities believe Chemirmir, who once worked as a caregiver at a senior living facility, began his killing spree in April 2016.

He was charged with killing at least three women in the upscale Dallas community of Edgemere and at least nine in Tradition-Prestonwood on Dallas’ far north side, according to court records.

He was finally arrested the day after an elderly woman, Mary Bartel, survived an attack at Plano’s Preston Place retirement community in March 2018 and reported her jewelry missing.

Throughout his trials, Chemirmir maintained his innocence, repeatedly asserting that he was “not a killer” and that he was “not at all what they say I am.”

“I am a very innocent person. I wasn’t raised that way. I was raised in a good family. I haven’t had any problems my whole life.

A month before his sentencing in April 2022, he declared himself “100% sure” that he would not go to prison.