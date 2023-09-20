Terrifying Netflix adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher leaves fans in awe as creepy new trailer drops

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He is the man behind iconic horror films such as TV series The Haunting of Hill House and film Doctor Sleep.

And Mike Flanagan is back again with a terrifying adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of The House of Usher, airing on Netflix on October 12.

The highly anticipated miniseries – based on the original author’s 1839 short story – dropped a chilling trailer while leaving fans in a mix of fear and amazement.

The show follows siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher – played by Star Strek sensation Bruce Greenwood and Donnie Darko star Mary McDonnell, respectively.

The duo has built a pharmaceutical business empire thanks to nearly unbreakable privilege, influence and power, but secrets come to light when some of the heirsThe Usher dynasty begins to die.

Exciting: Netflix’s terrifying adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher has left fans in awe as its creepy new trailer appeared online

The wealthy family’s reality begins to crumble and the past comes back to haunt them as heirs begin dying at the hands of a mysterious woman familiar from their childhood (played by Carla Gugino) – in a whole series of sinister events.

Gruesome murders and supernatural elements are not spared in this Netflix adaptation, which also stars Flanagan’s favorite Kate Siegel, who wowed viewers in the series The Haunting and the horror film Hush and p.

The brilliant cast also includes Star Wars sensation Mark Hamill, English star Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Marvel’s Carl Lumbly, Sex Education star T’Nia Miller and several up-and-coming actors.

Flanagan – who is known as a master at creating horror in films and series – is known for films such as Absentia (2011), Oculus (2013), Hush (2016) and Before I Wake (2016).

Some of his runaway hit shows include The Haunting (2018) and The Haunting of Hill House (2018) starring Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) and the teen horror show Midnight Club (2022).

Viewers on YouTube were quick to share their excitement about the chilling upcoming series, as one wrote: ‘I love that Mike Flanagan always uses the same actors from his previous shows. It really expands the acting range of the actors and it’s so fun to see them act differently from their previous characters.”

Another user said: ‘Carla Gugino is just one of those actresses that I will see in anything…something about her is insanely captivating on screen.’

A third wrote: ‘I love how these Mike Flannagan masterpieces come out every year just in time for Halloween.’

Icon: Mike Flanagan – known as a master at creating horror in films and series – is known for films such as Absentia (2011), Oculus (2013), Hush (2016) and Before I Wake (2016)

Storyline: The show follows a family that falls apart as secrets come to light when some of the heirs to the Usher dynasty begin to die

Praised: Viewers on YouTube were quick to share their excitement about the chilling upcoming series

‘Mike Flanagan is one of those people who you can trust implicitly for the quality he brings to his shows. Netflix is ​​definitely a better streaming platform for shows like Hill House, Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Anyone who hasn’t seen these three should check them out. Bizarre phenomenal shows with incredible acting. I can’t wait to see what this show will be like,” someone else commented.

‘There will never be enough words to describe the love I have for Mike Flanagan’s stories. Serious. Everything he touches is just perfection,” praised another.

Another YouTuber user said: ‘I’m excited to see Carla and Kate in a Netflix series again! A must.’

Another joined in the conversation, writing, “I love Mike Flanagan. He’s an incredible storyteller and director… but Midnight Mass was such an unforgettable masterpiece. He has a lot to live for. I really hope this is great!’