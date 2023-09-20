Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Elon Musk’s Unfounded Attacks on a Las Vegas Reporter are a New Low in His Thuggery

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Dog whistle virtuoso Elon Musk is at it again, setting loose the bigots, blowhards, and antisemites of his X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) with a misleading post reaching millions of his frothing followers.

    Prior to this week’s widely publicized meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a conversation which included—surprise!—a call for Musk to “roll back” the antisemitism on X, Musk weighed in on a strange Las Vegas homicide case. He characteristically got his facts wrong, but didn’t bother to clarify or call off his dogs even as they smeared and threatened a good young reporter and her employer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

    It’s nothing new for Musk, just the latest instance which finds him exercising his Freedom of Speech on his personal platform, and offering opening lines for those who can’t wait to wave their “anti-woke” and antisemitic flags.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

