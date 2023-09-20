Horrible moment hammock seller and vacationer killed after being struck by lightning while walking along Mexican beach during thunderstorm

Two people were struck by lightning and killed on a beach in Michoacán, Mexico on Monday.

Video footage shows a woman walking away from the water when she was struck by lightning moments before the man was also struck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was rushed to hospital, where he died.

A hammock seller and a vacationer were killed after being struck by lightning on a beach in the western Mexican state of Michoacán.

The man and woman could be seen in a video walking on the sand of Maruata Beach when the lock hit them on Monday afternoon.

The victim, a woman, appeared to have come out of the water when she was struck by lightning. The man was then electrocuted within a second.

The impact of the electric shock caused a beach worker and other swimmers to run for safety.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Aquila Mayor José Valencia revealed that the woman resided in the central state of Guanajuato. He also said the man, who sold hammocks on the beach, resided in the neighboring state of Colima.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 40 million lightning strikes strike the ground in the United States each year.

Although the risk of being struck by lightning each year is less than one in a million, almost 90% of victims survive.

The chances of a person being hit multiple times are much lower, since it happens seven times in their life.

Data from the National Weather Service shows that in 2023, 11 people were killed by lightning in the United States, including two people in separate boating and swimming incidents.

In comparison, 19 people died after the strike last year, compared to 11 in 2021.

The federal weather agency says there are five ways to lighting can hit people.

A direct strike occurs in open areas. Although it is not considered the most common, it can be the most deadly.

“In most direct impacts, part of the current travels along and just above the surface of the skin (called flashover) and part of the current travels through the body, usually through the cardiovascular and /or nervous,” the National Weather Service said. explain.

A person may also receive a jolt from a flash from a side flash. Lightning tends to strike an object larger than the victim – for example a tree – and some of the current is transmitted from the object to the victim.