Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    News

    Christina Applegate Hacked Despite Posting ‘I Am Not Hacked’

    By

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , ,
    Christina Applegate Hacked Despite Posting ‘I Am Not Hacked’

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    Amid a slew of suspicious posts about NFTs and cryptocurrency, a rep for Christina Applegate has confirmed that the actress’s Twitter (or X) account has been hacked.

    “﻿Her account was indeed hacked. We are trying to fix that,” her publicist told The Daily Beast via email on Tuesday.

    That confirmation comes after hours of uncharacteristic tweets from Applegate’s account, including one that was pinned to the top of her page that linked out to the website for OpenSea, an NFT marketplace. It reads in part: “I am loving NFTs! I almost lost my NFTs a few days ago, I had to migrate my NFTs cause of the new contract upgrade! DONT LOSE YOUR MONEY!!!! I CARE ABOUT ALL MY FANS!!! I ❤️ CRYPTO! #CRYPTO #Bitcoin📷 #Ethereum.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    The Best Performances at the Toronto International Film Festival

    Sep 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy