Christina Applegate Hacked Despite Posting ‘I Am Not Hacked’

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Amid a slew of suspicious posts about NFTs and cryptocurrency, a rep for Christina Applegate has confirmed that the actress’s Twitter (or X) account has been hacked.

“﻿Her account was indeed hacked. We are trying to fix that,” her publicist told The Daily Beast via email on Tuesday.

That confirmation comes after hours of uncharacteristic tweets from Applegate’s account, including one that was pinned to the top of her page that linked out to the website for OpenSea, an NFT marketplace. It reads in part: “I am loving NFTs! I almost lost my NFTs a few days ago, I had to migrate my NFTs cause of the new contract upgrade! DONT LOSE YOUR MONEY!!!! I CARE ABOUT ALL MY FANS!!! I ❤️ CRYPTO! #CRYPTO #Bitcoin📷 #Ethereum.”

