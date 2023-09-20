Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    McCarthy Capitulates Again as House GOP Implodes Spectacularly Over Spending Bill

    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

    Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appeared to capitulate for the second time in as many weeks on Tuesday, scratching a procedural vote on a spending bill after his party descended into full-on open warfare.

    The short-term stopgap bill to fund the government through Oct. 31 was negotiated by leaders from across the party and was supposed to be McCarthy’s big show of unity. Instead, it descended into a nasty, public spat Monday when at least 16 Republicans pulled their support and trashed their colleagues in the process.

    “It’s an unmitigated disaster right now on the majority side,” Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) told MSNBC on Monday as the bill unraveled in realtime.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

