EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Beador’s ex-Real Housewives co-star Kelly Dodd says she hopes her shock DUI arrest will make her a ‘better person’ – as she voices sympathy for scandal-ridden reality star’s three daughters

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has revealed her hopes that her former co-star Shannon Beador “learns” from her drunk driving arrest – while expressing sympathy for her three daughters at the aftermath of their mother’s horror accident.

Shannon, 59, was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run after crashing her car into a house in Newport Beach, Los Angeles, on Saturday evening.

The Bravo reality star drove her car into a residential property and crashed into the house before returning to the road and driving away, according to TMZ.

Shannon – who has three daughters, Sophie, 21, and twins Adeline and Stella, 18 – then allegedly parked her car in the middle of the street before heading out with her dog.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, Kelly, 47, revealed Shannon felt “remorse” and said she hoped the incident would help her become a “better person”.

Shannon and Kelly were both featured together on Bravo’s Real Housewives of The OC, with Tamra Judge (middle)

“I feel really bad for Shannon,” she said. “I know she is remorseful and is in a very difficult situation at the moment.

“I feel bad for her daughters and I hope she learns from this experience and I hope others do too.”

She added: “I dropped off some food for her yesterday and despite our differences over the last two years, I support her and believe she will come out of this stronger and better.”

DailyMail.com understands that Kelly, who was fired from the Real Housewives franchise in 2021 due to her controversial views on COVID, will further detail Shannon’s current situation on her YouTube show Daily Smash, as well as on the Rick & Kelly Show.

Her rep confirmed that Shannon will now enter rehab for alcoholism.

According to reports, the reality star acted like she was “taking a walk” when police arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call on Saturday.

She also reportedly “appeared emaciated” and was taken into custody.

Police seized his car as part of their investigation into the damage to the property.

A representative from the Newport Beach Police Department confirmed she was arrested for hit-and-run and DUI. She was cited and released without bond.

Shannon’s lawyer, Michael Fell, told DailyMail.com: “Shannon is extremely sorry and remorseful.

“We will await official information on this matter as soon as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Bravo reality star Shannon drove her car into residential property and destroyed the house

She allegedly left the scene before parking her car in the middle of the street and going out with her dog.

The former housewife also expressed sympathy for Shannon’s three daughters; Sophie, 21, and twins Adeline and Stella, both 18

The horrific smash-up came just days after Real Housewives fans saw Gina Kirschenheiter explode at Shannon for continuing to bring up her four-year-old drunk driving arrest on Wednesday’s episode.

During the Season 17 episode titled Pumpkins & Paparazzi, Gina, 37, was outraged that Shannon kept saying she had been close to having her children taken away by Child Protective Services. (CPS) on the day of his arrest for drunk driving.

Shannon furiously denied saying CPS was going to take away her co-stars’ kids, but a video proved otherwise.

“Shannon says stupid things and then she wants to act like she didn’t do it,” Gina said in a confessional.

“And if you can say things that are so hurtful without even remembering that you said it, you need to go get treatment to rehab. And then when you do and you get to the fucking “I’m sorry” stage, I’ll wait for that apology.

Kelly’s comments come after Tamra Judge said she was left shaken by Shannon’s accident.

“I feel like I’m going to throw up,” she said while appearing on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Cynthia Bailey.

“At first I didn’t think it was true,” she continued. “I spoke to Shannon yesterday, she didn’t say a word to me, nothing.”

Tamra added: “All I see is what’s in the press. I’m shaken.