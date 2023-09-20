MLM Seller Jessie ‘Boss Lee’ Ward Dies After Trying to Cure Her Cancer Naturally

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Instagram

A legend in the multi-level marketing world, Jessie “Boss Lee” Ward, vice president of Pruvit, a ketone supplement multi-level marketing company (MLM), has died after a brief battle with colon cancer.

Ward, who claimed to have recruited more than 12,000 sellers who worked under her, was also well-known in the direct selling industry for her business coaching courses, where for a tiered monthly fee she offered to teach people to increase their incomes and become coaches themselves.

In the world of anti-MLM activists, however, Ward was a deeply controversial figure.

