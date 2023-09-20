Pictured: iPhone with its flash switched on used to record girl, 14, as she used American Airplanes bathroom – with victim accusing flight attendant of planting it there

A 14-year-old girl found the camera just before she was about to flush the first-class toilet on plane 1441 flying to Boston from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Two makeshift ‘remove from service’ stickers were placed on the seat by the male flight attendant, holding up the weight of the phone, it is claimed

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the hidden camera used to film a teenager on an American Airlines plane after a flight attendant allegedly placed him there while he pretended to take out the trash.

A 14-year-old girl found the camera just before she was about to flush the first-class toilet aboard plane 1441 flying to Boston from Charlotte, North Carolina on September 2.

Two makeshift ‘remove from service’ stickers were placed on the seat by the male flight attendant, holding up the weight of the recording phone, it is alleged.

The cell phone camera flash was on and peering out from the bottom of the sticker near the toilet bowl, which could be seen in a photo taken by the quick-thinking teen.

Her father, who remained anonymous, told the story CBS Boston: ‘She got up and walked to the toilet room.’

A 14-year-old girl found the camera just before she was about to flush the first-class toilet aboard plane 1441 traveling to Boston from Charlotte, North Carolina on September 2. Two makeshift ‘remove from service’ stickers were placed on the seat by the male flight attendant who held up the weight of the recording phone, it is alleged

A male flight attendant told her it would be quicker if she went to the bathroom in first class, but it was also currently in use by another passenger.

When it became free, he went in before her and said he had to pick up trash and wash his hands.

The male flight attendant then came out and told the 14-year-old girl that the seat was broken and that it would be repaired when they landed in Charlotte.

The girl then used the toilet as normal, but when she went to flush, she saw the phone sticking out of a makeshift sticker board that said ‘seat broken’.

The teen thought thoughtfully and took a photo on her phone of the unnerving sight.

She rushed back to tell her parents, who swooped up to stop another passenger who was using the restroom. When they entered, the phone and tape were gone.

The girl’s mother and father then ran up to confront the flight attendants, and when the man saw the photo on the phone, “his face went completely white,” the father said.

Now the case is being handled by the FBI.

The girl was traveling with her mother, father and her younger sister, 10 years old.

Federal authorities asserted jurisdiction over the investigation when police concluded the incident occurred mid-flight

The Massachusetts State Police at Boston Logan International Airport were notified at 10 a.m. on September 2 of the possible criminal act that occurred on the American Airlines flight

The male flight attendant was removed from the American Airlines flight.

State Police Troop F, which has jurisdiction at Boston Logan International Airport, arrived first on scene.

A soldier from the unit told me W.S.O.C the incident “involved a juvenile, a telephone and a flight attendant.”

“As she was about to go to the bathroom, he stopped her and said, ‘Hey, wait a minute, we’re going to collect trash, so I’m going to wash my hands,’” another passenger said.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, American Airlines said: “We are taking this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation as safety and security are our highest priorities.”

State police determined the alleged act occurred during the flight, which falls under federal jurisdiction.