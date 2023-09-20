Fan’s Death At New England Patriots-Mmiami Dolphins Game Prompts Investigation

Wife, Witness Speak About Incident At Patriots Game That Left Man Dead

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the death of a New Hampshire man, who lost his life following an “incident” during the New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The man experienced an “apparent medical event” while in the stadium’s 308/309 section during the fourth quarter of the game, around 11 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said. He was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office identified the man as 53-year-old Dale Mooney, hailing from Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Mooney’s wife, Lisa, shared with Boston 25 News that her husband had been an unwavering Patriots fan, holding season tickets for the past 30 years. She also fondly described him as a devoted father to their two adult sons.

According to Lisa Mooney, her husband traveled from their home to Foxborough and attended the Patriots-Dolphins game with friends. She recounted being told that during the game, her husband had encountered taunts from several Dolphins fans, which eventually escalated into an alleged physical altercation.

Video footage showed stadium security intervening to break up what appeared to be a skirmish just moments before Mooney lost consciousness.

Joey Kilmartin, an eyewitness, said, “It looked like people grabbing and pulling at each other at first at some point in the guy in the Dolphins jersey punched the victim twice in the face and that’s when the victim fell into his seat unconsciousness.”

Lisa Mooney says that the footage captured at Gillette Stadium will substantiate her assertion that her husband did not initiate any physical altercations.

Investigators are awaiting the findings from the Medical Examiner’s office to assist in determining whether the confrontation played a role in Mooney’s death.

The DA’s office has not yet filed any charges in connection with the incident.

