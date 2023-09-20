Missing Ex-NFL Star Posts Bizarre Instagram Rant After Mom’s Homicide

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sergio Brown may be in Mexico following the discovery of his mother’s dead body in a creek bed near her Illinois home over the weekend, with the former NFL safety appearing to post a series of bizarre, expletive-laden videos to Instagram from south of the border.

The videos’ authenticity has not been verified, and the Maywood Police Department, which has been searching for Brown since his mother was found and her death ruled a homicide, is investigating the matter. Brown is still considered a missing person, a department spokesperson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The clips were posted to the Instagram Story of @intplayerwithapassport, an account purportedly owned by the 35-year-old Brown, something The Daily Beast was not able to independently confirm. The account appears to date back to 2021, with a number of photos and videos on the page featuring Brown in NFL gear.

