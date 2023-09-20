Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    News

    Missing Ex-NFL Star Posts Bizarre Instagram Rant After Mom’s Homicide

    By

    Sep 20, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Missing Ex-NFL Star Posts Bizarre Instagram Rant After Mom’s Homicide

    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Sergio Brown may be in Mexico following the discovery of his mother’s dead body in a creek bed near her Illinois home over the weekend, with the former NFL safety appearing to post a series of bizarre, expletive-laden videos to Instagram from south of the border.

    The videos’ authenticity has not been verified, and the Maywood Police Department, which has been searching for Brown since his mother was found and her death ruled a homicide, is investigating the matter. Brown is still considered a missing person, a department spokesperson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

    The clips were posted to the Instagram Story of @intplayerwithapassport, an account purportedly owned by the 35-year-old Brown, something The Daily Beast was not able to independently confirm. The account appears to date back to 2021, with a number of photos and videos on the page featuring Brown in NFL gear.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    The Best Performances at the Toronto International Film Festival

    Sep 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy