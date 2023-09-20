Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    News

    Bodycam Video Shows Alabama High School Band Director Being Tased, Arrested After Refusing To End Performance

    By

    Sep 20, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Bodycam Video Shows Alabama High School Band Director Being Tased, Arrested After Refusing To End Performance

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (11 Alive) — An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn’t tell his band to stop playing. Local news outlets report that Minor High School’s band director was arrested Thursday night after a football game between Minor and Jackson-Olin High School. He’s charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

    Read the full story from 11 Alive here.

    The post Bodycam Video Shows Alabama High School Band Director Being Tased, Arrested After Refusing To End Performance appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    The Best Performances at the Toronto International Film Festival

    Sep 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy