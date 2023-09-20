Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) made a playful statement Monday, suggesting that she might wear a bikini on the Senate floor in response to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) decision to suspend the Senate’s dress code to accommodate Senator John Fetterman (D-PA).

“I plan to wear a bikini tomorrow to the Senate floor and Chris Coons is gonna wear shorts because there’s no dress code anymore,” said Collins to reporters. “Obviously, I’m not going to wear a bikini. But the fact is, as I understand it, I could. I think there is a certain dignity that we should be maintaining in the Senate, and to do away with the dress code, to me, debases the institution.”

Fetterman, who wore a hoodie and gym shorts during his campaign, has continued this practice within the Capitol and has chosen to cast his votes from the hallway to avoid any clash with the Senate’s Sergeant-at-Arms.

Several other Republicans have also voiced their concerns regarding Schumer’s choice to disregard the dress code.

The post Sen. Susan Collins On New Senate Dress Code: “I Plan To Wear A Bikini Tomorrow!” appeared first on Breaking911.