    Murdoch Called Hannity ‘Retarded’ and DeSantis ‘Kicked’ Tucker’s Dog, Wild New Book Claims

    Murdoch Called Hannity ‘Retarded’ and DeSantis ‘Kicked’ Tucker’s Dog, Wild New Book Claims

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    Gov. Ron DeSantis may have kicked Tucker Carlson’s dog, Rupert Murdoch may have called his longest-running primetime star an ableist slur, and Lachlan Murdoch has a knack for anti-Trump toiletries—these are some of the many outrageous pieces of gossip revealed in provocative author Michael Wolff’s upcoming new book about the Fox News universe.

    The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, due out Sept. 26 via Henry Holt & Co., purports to give readers a behind-the-curtains look into Fox’s handling of the Dominion defamation lawsuit over its 2020 election lies, its post-election clashes with former President Donald Trump, its shocking firing of Carlson, and the Murdoch family’s Succession-like turmoil.

    In Wolff’s telling, both Fox News and the Murdoch empire are in a slow-motion decline.

