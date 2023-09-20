Murdoch Called Hannity ‘Retarded’ and DeSantis ‘Kicked’ Tucker’s Dog, Wild New Book Claims

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Gov. Ron DeSantis may have kicked Tucker Carlson’s dog, Rupert Murdoch may have called his longest-running primetime star an ableist slur, and Lachlan Murdoch has a knack for anti-Trump toiletries—these are some of the many outrageous pieces of gossip revealed in provocative author Michael Wolff’s upcoming new book about the Fox News universe.

The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, due out Sept. 26 via Henry Holt & Co., purports to give readers a behind-the-curtains look into Fox’s handling of the Dominion defamation lawsuit over its 2020 election lies, its post-election clashes with former President Donald Trump, its shocking firing of Carlson, and the Murdoch family’s Succession-like turmoil.

In Wolff’s telling, both Fox News and the Murdoch empire are in a slow-motion decline.

