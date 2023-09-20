Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    News

    Angola Juveniles Moved From One Adult Prison to Another

    By

    Sep 20, 2023 , , , , ,
    Angola Juveniles Moved From One Adult Prison to Another

    Wikimedia Commons

    Last week, Louisiana finally agreed to transfer youth detainees from the state’s largest maximum-security adult prison —only to move them to another adult facility.

    After attempting an appeal to Chief Judge Shelly Dick’s order to release 15 boys incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary, the state moved the youth to the Jackson Parish Jail—a detention center for adults but also with a youth division.

    Both the Office of Juvenile Justice and a spokesperson for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards have maintained that the location is a “juvenile facility” but it also houses as many as 400 adult prisoners.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    The Best Performances at the Toronto International Film Festival

    Sep 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy