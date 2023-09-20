Angola Juveniles Moved From One Adult Prison to Another

Wikimedia Commons

Last week, Louisiana finally agreed to transfer youth detainees from the state’s largest maximum-security adult prison —only to move them to another adult facility.

After attempting an appeal to Chief Judge Shelly Dick’s order to release 15 boys incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary, the state moved the youth to the Jackson Parish Jail—a detention center for adults but also with a youth division.

Both the Office of Juvenile Justice and a spokesperson for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards have maintained that the location is a “juvenile facility” but it also houses as many as 400 adult prisoners.

