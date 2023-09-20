Kim Kardashian, 42, and Odell Beckham Jr., 30, are ‘hanging out’ following her platonic friendship with fellow NFL star Tom Brady… after Odell split from girlfriend Lauren Wood

A source says Kardashian and Beckham have been spending time together in recent days

He recently separated from his girlfriend, with whom he shares a one-year-old son

Kim previously dated NFL star Reggie Bush during the first season of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian is getting close to a new man.

The 42-year-old star of The Kardashians reportedly recently spent time with Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr., a source said. People on Tuesday.

According to them, the reality icon and wide receiver have been “hanging out” for the past few days.

However, a source close to the reality star tells DailyMail.com that she is not “seriously” dating anyone at the moment.

“Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of friends in common,” the source explains. ‘She’s not dating anyone seriously at the moment, but is open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now, her main focus is on her children and her businesses.”

New guy? Kim Kardashian, 42, has reportedly recently spent time with Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr., a source told People on Tuesday. Kim’s budding connection with Odell comes after he reportedly split from girlfriend Lauren Wood. The couple shares a one-year-old son named Zydn

Kim’s budding connection with Odell comes after it emerged that she was just friends with another NFL star, Tom Brady, who she hooked up with over the summer, and it also comes after Odell reportedly split from his girlfriend Lauren Wood.

Multiple sources confirmed to the publication that the professional football player and the model had ended their relationship. Lauren welcomed a son with Odell named Zydn in February 2022.

Kim was famously married to disgraced rapper Kanye West, 46, until last year.

She shares four children – North, 10; Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm Four – featuring the hitmaker, who has largely retreated from the fashion and music worlds after making a series of anti-Semitic comments, as well as controversial remarks about race.

He has kept a low profile after hanging out with far-right white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and he and his “wife” Bianca Censori – the two are not legally married – have been showing off her daring new looks in London lately. Fashion week.