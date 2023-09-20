Ray Epps Charged Over January 6 Riot

Ray Epps is facing a criminal misdemeanor charge related to his involvement in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Epps, from Arizona, is facing a single count of disorderly or disruptive conduct within a restricted building or grounds, as detailed in a charging document submitted in federal court in Washington, D.C. on September 18.

NBC News broke the story.

Epps, a former Marine, has been accused some Trump supporters and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson of being an undercover government informant that day. Both Epps and the FBI have refuted these allegations. Earlier this year, Epps filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News, contending that Fox and Carlson propagated falsehoods that have had a detrimental impact on his life.

