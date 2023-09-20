Sunrise host Natalie Barr disappears halfway through breakfast TV program and reveals the emotional reason behind her sudden departure

<!–

Sunrise presenter Natalie Barr surprised viewers when she disappeared midway through Channel Seven’s breakfast show on Wednesday morning.

The 55-year-old was co-hosting the show with Matt Shirvington as she revealed she would be leaving early to attend her youngest son Hunter’s last school assembly.

“Today is a big day for me, it’s our last son’s last school assembly so I’m about to leave,” Natalie told viewers.

‘It’s quite emotional and it’s a bit of a milestone. It’s a big day.’

Natalie explained that the school will be hosting a “big get-together” and they will have a nice lunch afterwards.

“(It’s a big deal), especially because it’s my last one that I’m going through, so I’ll take the rest of the show off,” she added.

Last week, Natalie said she was getting emotional about her youngest son Hunter’s impending high school graduation.

Speaking to pregnant Miranda Kerr on Sunrise, Natalie told the Australian model to make the most of her four boys’ childhoods.

“Today is my last child’s last day of school, so I know it’s going to be busy, but make the most of it,” she told the beauty who is expecting her fourth child to Evan Spiegel.

“Because then you’re going to cry like I do next week when they have their meeting.”

It came just weeks after Natalie admitted she felt like a ‘failure’ as a mother after giving birth to her first son Lachlan.

The Sunrise presenter, who shares Lachlan, 22, and Hunter with her husband Andrew Thompson, said she felt like a “useless mother” when she couldn’t get her firstborn to sleep as a baby.

She admitted on the No Filter podcast late last month that she became “distraught” about the situation.

“I was so desperate because I had a non-sleeping baby and it was, as many mothers know, the most helpless feeling,” she told host Mia Freedman.

‘My father had just died, I was six months pregnant when my father died, so you think: is that the reason? Am I still grieving?’

Natalie further revealed that a woman from her mother’s group blamed her for going back to work, saying it was the reason her baby wouldn’t sleep.

“There’s all this useless information out there. You take everything on, you just feel like a useless mother,” the breakfast show host admitted.

Lachlan’s restlessness became so bad that Natalie and her husband Andrew, who are notoriously private about their children, sought help from a ‘baby whisperer’.

Natalie then revealed that her second son Hunter, born four years later, was a much better sleeper.