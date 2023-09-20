Was this the worst Qantas flight ever? Passengers are left stranded without food and water… and your flight could be next

<!–

Qantas was forced to apologize again to its customers after another plane was left stranded on the tarmac for several hours.

Passengers on Boeing 737 flight QF596 were left stranded at Gold Coast Airport without food or water after landing from Sydney at 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.

Travel-weary customers were informed that the plane had been grounded after the nose gear steering was affected by a fault in the plane’s hydraulic system.

One passenger claimed staff were “running out of water” to serve customers. Instead, flight attendants handed out glasses of white and red wine to soften the blow.

Up to 120 passengers were waiting for firefighters and specialist engineers to assess the problem before the plane had to be manually towed to the terminal.

One customer claimed to have waited five hours on the tarmac. However, a Qantas spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the delay was three hours.

“Our Sydney-Gold Coast flight on Monday evening was towed from the runway to the gate due to an issue with the aircraft’s nose wheel steering,” they said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank our customers for their patience while we organized the manual towing of the aircraft.”