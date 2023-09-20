Video Shows Chaotic Arrest of Teen Accused of Killing Mom, Wounding Her Boyfriend

WATCH: Tense Moment Florida Cops Convince Teen Boy Not To Shoot Himself Moments After He Allegedly Killed His Mom

TAMPA (HCSO) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Riverview involving two victims.

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, HCSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 11000 block of Lynmoor Drive. Simultaneously, HCSO dispatchers received several calls reporting a young male suspect running through the Summerfield subdivision armed with a handgun.

When deputies arrived on scene, they came in contact with the suspect, who repeatedly placed the gun to his head and threatened to shoot himself. Deputies immediately began de-escalation tactics.

“The deputies who negotiated with this suspect for more than 16 minutes were calm, collected, and ultimately successful in convincing him to lower his weapon,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “They used their remarkable intuition and expertise to determine this suspect was not looking to harm them, but was contemplating suicide.”

After constant and clear commands from deputies, the suspect lowered his firearm but attempted to retrieve it again. At this point, deputies deployed a less lethal round, striking the suspect in the hand with a 40 mm launcher, to gain compliance and safely get this suspect into custody.

While deputies worked to de-escalate the situation with the suspect, additional units responded to the report of a male victim who was shot several times. During the active situation with the armed suspect, deputies rushed into the Summerfield subdivision to rescue the male victim who was shot by the suspect and fled to a neighbor’s home for help. Deputies were able to get the victim to EMS personnel and he was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

As deputies took the suspect into custody, they discovered a female victim deceased on a driveway just down the street. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Adeem Berry, 14. Through investigative means, detectives determined the suspect was [the victim’s son.]

“This scene is one of nightmares and absolute heartbreak,” Sheriff Chronister said. “This family’s life is forever changed. A victim’s life was taken, and because of his actions, the suspect’s life, as he knows it, is over. He will never see the outside of a detention facility for his crimes.”

