Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    News

    Nutty Rudy Giuliani Insults His Lawyer With a Pittance

    By

    Sep 20, 2023 , , , ,
    Nutty Rudy Giuliani Insults His Lawyer With a Pittance

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Maybe Rudy Giuliani is working on an insanity defense for the day he faces RICO charges down in Georgia, along with Donald Trump and 17 others.

    He certainly seemed on the way to proving himself nuts last week, when he paid an insulting pittance toward a seven-figure legal debt to his longtime lawyer Robert Costello, after letting people believe he had raked in more than $1 million at a fundraiser.

    As any sane New York lawyer could have predicted, Costello and his firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, responded four days later with a lawsuit demanding full payment of the outstanding debt of $1,360,196.10.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    The Best Performances at the Toronto International Film Festival

    Sep 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy