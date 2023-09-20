Aussie fans left outraged as Olivia Rodrigo cancels her Australian promotional tour just days before her trip due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

<!–

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo have expressed their outrage on X, formerly Twitter, after the singer canceled her first-ever Australian promotional tour.

The American star, 20, is due to arrive Down Under in a few days to promote her second album, Guts.

Fans who wanted to meet Olivia during her visit had to pre-order her new album for a chance to win a ticket.

But a spokesperson for Universal Music Australia has confirmed the singer’s planned tour and the highly anticipated fan Q&A session has been cancelled.

Several fans have expressed their disappointment on social media, with one writing: ‘I bought seven copies of Guts, hotel (bookings) and plane tickets just hoping to see her.’

“I was convinced I would meet her because there were so many opportunities but they just took it away from us,” said a second.

“I was waitlisted for the GUTS tour through my account, my mother and my father… No words can explain it but I am extremely sad,” wrote another.

One person took aim at the brief email to fans outlining that she would not be coming for the planned visit.

“The email from Universal Music Group was so short and pathetic. It was really like, ”just wait, she can’t come, scratch that, bye,”’ wrote another.

The singer was booked for a large number of media interviews to promote her second album, all of which were canceled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

“Olivia is devastated that she won’t be able to make it, but she is so excited to see her Australian Livies in 2024,” a spokesperson for Universal Music Australia said.

Her debut album Sour was released in 2021 and spent eight weeks at number one on the ARIA chart.

She recently took to Instagram to celebrate Guts reaching number one on the US Billboard album chart and hinted that she felt overwhelmed by its success.

The raven-haired beauty posted a cheeky selfie of herself sticking out her tongue and captioned it: “This is how I feel right now.”

Earlier this month it was reported that Olivia was finally heading to Australia after her record-breaking success Down Under.

The Disney star already has three No. 1 singles in Australia, including her recent ballad Vampire. Her biggest hit in Australia is Good 4 U, which was certified eight times platinum

She was scheduled to host a question and answer session with her fans on September 22 and was also expected to do some local media interviews.

The Disney star already has three No. 1 singles in Australia, including her recent ballad Vampire.

Her biggest hit in Australia is Good 4 U, which was certified eight times platinum.

Last month, Olivia became the youngest person ever to receive a Brit Billion Award for achieving one billion UK streams.

The singer received the award, as calculated by the Official Charts Company, during a trip to London to promote her new album Guts.