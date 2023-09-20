Hunter Valley wedding bus crash: Video of orphaned boys with their late parents Lynan and Andrew Scott emerges – amid outcry over ‘insulting’ cash for victims

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A touching video has been released showing two boys left orphaned following the Hunter Valley bus crash that claimed their parents’ lives, as the local community battles to raise more money for grieving families .

The images show Lynan and Andrew Scott with their boys about a year before their deaths in the June 11 tragedy.

They were among ten people who died when the Linq Buslines vehicle carrying the Singleton couple’s wedding guests, Madeleine Edsell and Mitchell Gaffney, struck a guardrail and rolled near the Hunter Experessway in Greta just before midnight.

The Scotts are survived by their sons, aged four and two, and the newly discovered video will be a memento of their brief time together as a family.

In the video, the proud parents hold their young sons after a community sports match and discuss their victory.

Efforts by community and sports clubs associated with the victims continue to raise essential funds for the bereaved, with no official payment yet available.

Residents have launched a raffle with prizes worth $50,000 in hopes of raising more funds, as public outcry grows over the “insulting” lack of money given to the victims’ families.

The Rotary Club fought to raise $1.5 million for the ten victims in June, meaning each of the victims’ families will receive $150,000 from the charity – but the community says more is needed much more.

“It must be a joke. Nowhere enough. This should cost $1.5 million each not $150,000,” one Facebook poster said.

While the first civil action against Linq Buslines was launched by Adam Bray, the father of victim Zack Bray, residents have called for greater sums to be awarded, particularly to young boys left orphaned.

Another poster on Facebook said: “Everyone says you can’t put a price on a life, a house is worth more money than a human life now.”

Andrew and Lynan Scott’s video interview with their young sons was recorded just over a year before both parents were tragically killed in the Hunter Valley bus crash in June.

Andrew and Lynan Scott (above) both played for Singleton AFL Football Club and were beloved members of the community.

As fundraising efforts continue, honors are being paid to the victims.

Nadene McBride, who died alongside her daughter Kyah in the crash, has been posthumously recognized at the AFL Hunter Central Coast League Awards for her “incredible contribution to Australian football”.

Her husband Graham “Banger” McBride thanks his local Singleton club for its deep support to him and others during what was “a crazy moment, an uncontrollable spectacle”.

His friends launched a raffle on October 28 at the Greta Workers Club, located near the scene of the bus crash where his wife and daughter died, along with his partner Kane Symons.

One of the raffle organizers wrote about the ongoing challenges Mr McBride faces with his family now gone.

Friends have banded together to raise money for Graham “Banger” McBride by raffling off more than $50,000 in prizes at an event to be raffled off at the Greta Workers Club, near the scene of the bus crash who killed his wife, daughter and partner.

Graham McBride, above with his beloved daughter Kyah and wife Nadene, is still recovering from injuries to his spine and left arm that could prevent him from working again.

“As if that wasn’t enough, Graham himself suffered serious injuries resulting in fused vertebrae in his neck and injuries to his left arm,” readers of the fundraiser reported.

“These injuries will undoubtedly have a huge impact on his ability to re-enter the workforce.

“Even if the injuries are serious enough, the journey to mental, physical and emotional recovery is going to take serious effort.

“That’s why we held this raffle to raise funds to try to relieve some financial pressure and allow him to focus not only on his emotional pain, but also on his physical journey.”

The video of the Scotts and their two sons was recorded by journalist and Singleton Roosters manager Alex Tigani, who was also injured in the wedding bus crash.

Tori Cowburn, who was captain of the women’s team, also died in the accident, as did fellow Roosterettes Mrs Scott and young doctor Bec Mullen, who was to be married just weeks after the accident.

Andrew and Lynan Scott at an Elliott Davey Awards evening where they were both remembered at this year’s event last week, with Mr Scott commemorated with a ‘best male player’ medal in the field”.

Alex Tigani (right) with Banger McBride at the joint funeral of Banger’s wife Nadene and daughter Kyah

Alex Tigani recorded the interview with the Scotts in April last year, after Mr Scott played his 100th game for Singleton’s side in a match against the Maitland Saints.

Mr. Tigani begins the interview with: “So, what a successful day for the Scott family, a milestone, but before you even get there, Lynan, you’ve done well.”

He then said to Lynan: “Can you introduce us to the next generation? and she presents the three-year-old and ten-month-old boys to him on camera.

Mr. Tigani then said: A great victory for the women’s team but the man scoring right next to you, what does today mean for the house?

Lynan replied: “It’s quite interesting to have a hundred, it’s really great, it’s good to be here and at least it’s good weather for that.” Too bad we didn’t have the people on the ground for that, but yeah, it’s pretty impressive.

Mr Tigani then summarizes Andrew’s impressive record as an AFL player, with “a hundred games for this club on top of a hundred you’ve already played elsewhere”.

Alongside the video, which he posted on July 1, the day of the Scotts’ joint funeral in NSW’s Clarence Valley, he wrote: “Today we said goodbye to two of my heroes.

Andrew and Lynan Scott with their young boys after Andrew’s 100th match played for the Singleton Roosters just over a year before the young parents were killed in the Hunter Valley bus crash

“Even before crossing the Murray in 2018, I highlighted Singleton Roosters coach and Black Diamond Cup Team of the Year member Andrew Scott as the identity I wanted to capture when I was the new reporter for the Singleton Argus.

“Little did I know that he would become my first senior coach, my teammate and ultimately my hero on and off the field.

“As time went on, Lynan returned to the club and proved to be just as inspiring.

“It has been an honor to capture these memories of the Scotts over the past four years.

‘Thank you for the memories. My love, dad. #Forever Young.’

The bus driver, Brett Andrew Button, 58, was charged with 10 counts each. of dangerous driving causing death and careless driving causing death before being hit with 40 other charges last month.