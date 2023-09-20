WATCH: Man Arrested After Officer Attacked In Lobby Of Police Station

Youngstown, Ohio — On September 14, 2023, a male, later identified as 27-year-old Keishaun Sims entered the Youngstown Police Department lobby in emotional distress. The officer assigned to the auxiliary office, taking on station reports, initially attempted to engage with Sims, however the situation escalated. Sims became confrontational and a physical altercation took place involving both the officer and Sims. The encounter took a crucial turn when Sims assaulted the officer, and attempted to access the officer’s firearm. Other officers arrived and managed to handcuff Sims.

Sims was arrested and booked into Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; two counts of assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstructing official business. He remains jailed after his bond was set at $100,000 during his arraignment in municipal court. The officer was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined but has since returned to duty. A statement from the police department said they are studying the encounter very closely and are mulling over whether to add more training to officers to learn how to de-escalate similar situations.

