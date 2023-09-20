‘Ahsoka’ Episode 6 Recap: Grand Admiral Thrawn Makes His Debut

YouTube Screenshot/Disney+

In this week’s episode of Ahsoka, we’re only with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) for a few brief moments before she’s left on a purrgil ride to her possible impending doom. Now, it’s all about Sabine Wren’s (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) quest to find Ezra.

But first, Ahsoka has a bit of a breakdown over failing her mentee. Using the force, Ahsoka was able to watch the moment Sabine left with Shin (Ivanna Sakhno) and Baylan (Ray Stevenson)—she now knows that Sabine followed them willingly. Ahsoka blames herself for not having the time to train Sabine to make the right choice. Huyang (David Tennant), however, believes that saving Ezra (Eman Esfandi) was always going to be the decision Sabine made.

Enough gossiping about Sabine. Where is the poor girl? Stranded in the prison cell of Morgan Elsbeth’s (Diana Lee Inosanto) ship, that’s where. Though Baylan promised Sabine the opportunity to find Ezra, he now retracts the offer. But when the team lands on Peridea and meets the witchlike Child of Dathomir, all bets are off. Sabine “reeks of Jedi,” and because she is so dangerous, she’s shuttled off into an isolation cell where the leader of these creatures will decide her fate.

Read more at The Daily Beast.