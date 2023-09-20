John Fetterman slaps down conspiracy theories that he has a BODY DOUBLE as he shares photo of Homer Simpson in disguise – following his dramatic new look

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Democrat Senator John Fetterman has poked fun at conspiracy theorists who falsely claim he has a doppelgänger.

The 54-year-old politician shared a photo of Homer Simpson in response to a post on X about people spreading edited photos of him and saying he has been replaced by a stand-in.

“Senator Guy Incognito (D-PA),” he wrote next to the photo on Tuesday, referencing a storyline on The Simpsons in which the character discovers he has a mustachioed doppelgänger.

Conspiracy theorists have used doctored images and cropped screenshots to spread wild claims that Pennsylvania Senator Fetterman, who has been at the center of a Senate dress code fight, is using a body double.

It is not the first time he has addressed the rumors, which started after he suffered a stroke during his campaign in May 2022 and recorded a funny video with the song ‘Just The Two Of Us’.

Fetterman was responding to a post from a BBC reporter who highlighted a “community of people online who regularly share images of John Fetterman to find out whether he is real or has been replaced by a body double.”

It contained two edited photos of the senator with different facial hair and “missing” tattoos.

“Looks like John Fetterman doesn’t have tattoos on his forearms anymore,” one read, while another said, “They sure are getting sloppy with these doubles.”

The politician reposted the claims next to the Homer Simpson meme.

The wild online theories resurfaced after Fetterman was hospitalized in March for clinical depression.

He returned to his duties in April after spending six weeks at Walter Reed Hospital for inpatient care.

Fetterman shared a funny video on April 18 addressing the claims. “I just want you to know that I’m back and I’m feeling great. 100 percent,” he said.

‘During my time in hospital, the fringe really came up with a conspiracy that I have a doppelgänger.

“And I want you to know that that’s just crazy, that’s not true.” The video then cuts to him wearing a different hoodie and he says, “Hey John, what event should I do this afternoon.”

Fetterman once again joked about the body’s twin claims during an interview with HuffPost on Tuesday.

“I need to talk to my other,” he said. ‘It’s all true. I’m Senator Guy Incognito.”

The politician was recently involved in a dress code fight in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has quietly done away with the dress code for members of the Senate in what is seen as a way to appeal to the often casually dressed Fetterman.

He often causes a stir on Capitol Hill by appearing in a hooded sweatshirt and shorts, although Republicans like Ted Cruz and have also been seen in sweats before.

“Senators can choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit,” Schumer said.

The previous rules required business attire on the Senate floor, meaning a suit and tie for men.

The change will help Fetterman, as well as lawmakers just coming in from an airport or the gym, get them to vote.

Previously, leaders had to vote from the edge of the Senate floor with one foot in the Senate wardrobe if they did not adhere to dress code rules.

But Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accused Democrats of trying to “dumb down” Congress.

Fetterman responded to the criticism, saying, “I dress like he’s campaigning,” referring to DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

He believes that there are more important things to focus on than his appearance.

“It’s just strange why, with everything and the issues that we should be dealing with right now, we worry about how I dress,” he said.

“It’s bizarre.”