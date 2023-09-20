MAGA Candidate’s New Controversy: A Promoting Prostitution Arrest

Office of Alderman Gabrielle Hanson

A Tennessee mayoral candidate dogged by controversy took to social media on Tuesday to confirm that she was arrested for promoting prostitution 30 years ago.

Gabrielle Hanson, a MAGA Republican who is an alderman in Franklin, insists she had no idea that she was working for an escort service when she was answering phones as a college student.

“One day the police came knocking at my door,” Hanson said in a video posted hours after NewsChannel5 in Nashville inquired about her criminal history.

