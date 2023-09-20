Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

Buddy Teevens was driving in Florida when he was hit by a pickup truck on March 16

Kirsten Teevens said that her husband had also suffered a spinal cord injury in an accident

Buddy Teevens, the innovative Ivy League football coach who brought robotic dummies to Dartmouth practices, died Tuesday of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident in March. He was 66.

School President Sian Leah Beilock and athletic director Mike Harrity announced Teevens’ death in a letter to the Dartmouth community.

“Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved ‘coach’ passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for himself to overcome,” the Teevens family said in a statement to Dartmouth.

“Throughout this journey, we have consistently passed on the thoughts, memories and love he sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family.”

Teevens had his right leg amputated after the accident in Florida. Teevens and his wife Kirsten were driving on a road in the St. Augustine area when he was struck by a pickup truck on March 16.

Buddy Teevens died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident in March

Teevens was a former Dartmouth quarterback who became the school’s all-time wins leader

Kirsten Teevens said her husband also suffered a spinal cord injury in the accident. The couple had moved to Boston to continue his rehabilitation closer to their loved ones.

Buddy Teevens’ longtime assistant, Sammy McCorkle, is leading the Dartmouth football team as interim coach this season. The Big Green opened the season last weekend with a loss to New Hampshire.

The school said McCorkle informed the team of Teevens’ death on Tuesday, and that the Big Green planned to play their home opener against Lehigh on Saturday. There will be a moment of silence before the game and a memorial event afterward, the school said.

Teevens was a former Dartmouth quarterback who went on to lead the school with a 117-101-2 record in 23 seasons. He coached the Big Green from 1987 to 1991, returning in 2005. His teams have won or shared five Ivy League championships.

In 1978, he was the Ivy League Player of the Year, leading Dartmouth to a national title.

He began his coaching career at Maine and in between stints at Dartmouth was head coach at Tulane and Stanford. He also was an assistant at Illinois and at Florida under Hall of Fame coach Steve Spurrier.

But his lasting legacy will be in his efforts to make football safer.

He reduced full-contact practices by focusing on technique, while still leading winning teams.

He also led Dartmouth’s engineering school’s development of the Mobile Virtual Player, a robotic dummy that has also been used by other college programs and NFL teams.

Teevens also tried to create more opportunities for women in college football by hiring Callie Brownson as the offensive quality control coach for the Big Green in 2018. She was believed to be Division I’s first full-time female soccer coach.

“Buddy was a Dartmouth original,” Beilock and Harrity said in their letter. “He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by so many members of the community whose lives he impacted and changed for the better.”

He is also survived by his wife, their daughter Lindsay and son Buddy Jr. behind, together with four grandchildren.