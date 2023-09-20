BUSINESS LIVE: Inflation edges down to 6.7%

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
LIVE BUSINESS: Inflation falls to 6.7%
New inflation data has revealed that the CPI fell to 6.7 per cent in August, taking some pressure off the Bank of England ahead of tomorrow’s rate decision. Read the Business Live blog from Wednesday 20 September below.
The largest downward contributions to the monthly change in annual CPI rates came from food, whose prices rose less in August 2023 than a year ago, and accommodation services, where prices can be volatile and fell in August 2023.
The increase in motor fuel prices contributed the most to the increase in the variation in annual rates.
Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) rose 6.2% in the 12 months to August 2023, up from 6.9% in July; The annual rate of the CPI for goods increased slightly from 6.1% to 6.3%, while the annual rate of the CPI for services slowed from 7.4% to 6.8%.
