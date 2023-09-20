Bunnings’ little known reason for why this picnic table has a huge price discrepancy for the same item in different stores

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bunnings has been forced to explain why it charges a different price for the same item in stock, after a customer noticed a difference in the cost of a picnic table between the hardware giant’s online store and its local point of sale.

A customer noticed the price difference on the Lifetime 6 Foot Craftsman Picnic Table, which is sold for a hundred dollars more at some major hardware stores compared to its price online.

The disgruntled man complained online about the price of the item after his local Bunnings store in Gladstone, on Queensland’s east coast, refused to sell the item for less.

Bunnings has been ordered to explain why a picnic table (pictured left) is being sold at a higher price in some stores, after a disgruntled Queensland customer complained their local Bunning store was selling the product for a hundred dollars more.

“A folding table I want is online for $199 and my local store won’t give it to me for less than $299,” he said.

According to its website, Bunnings lists the price of the table online as $199. However, this does not mean that the product is sold at that price in some stores.

Depending on the store’s proximity to competitors, the item’s price will vary from what is advertised online.

The cost of the product could also be reduced under Bunnings’ lowest price policy, meaning Bunnings will beat the price by ten percent on the same in-stock item, found at a competing store.

In a statement, Bunnings merchandise director Jen Tucker told Daily Mail Australia that the price of the product is determined by where her store is located.

“We always aim to provide great value to our customers, regardless of where they shop with us,” Ms Tucker said.

“Our temporary price reductions occur on a local, state or national level, depending on where our competitors operate and whether they offer the same product only in-store or also online.”

The major hardware store explained that the price of the product depends on whether its stores are located near a competitor.

According to Bunnings, its Gladstone store is not located near a competitor, so the price is not discounted at the store.

Customers can also find out online when an in-stock item is offered at a lower price, because once a product’s price is reduced, it is automatically updated on the Bunnings website.

The Lifetime 6 Foot Craftsman Picnic Table (pictured) is listed for $199 on the Bunnings online website, but is sold for $299 in select stores of the hardware giant.

Bunnings has urged customers to go to their local store on its website when researching products to get the most accurate information on how much they are likely to cost.