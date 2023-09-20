Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Statement attributable to Spokesperson of UN Secretary-General on Syria

    NNA – The following is a statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General ndash; on Syria, Steacute;phane Dujarric:nbsp;

    ldquo;The Secretary-General welcomes the resumption of United Nations life-saving humanitarian deliveries from Tuuml;rkiye into north-west Syria through the Bab al-Hawa crossing today.nbsp;nbsp;

    Though our humanitarian operations have continued to assist millions of people in need in north-west Syria, the Bab al-Hawa crossing has long been central to the UNrsquo;s efforts to deliver aid in the north-west.nbsp;nbsp;

    With more people than ever requiring humanitarian aid in Syria, the Secretary-General underscores the need for ever greater efforts to be made to ensure we reach all those who need it.rdquo;

