Statement attributable to Spokesperson of UN Secretary-General on Syria

NNA – The following is a statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General ndash; on Syria, Steacute;phane Dujarric:nbsp;

ldquo;The Secretary-General welcomes the resumption of United Nations life-saving humanitarian deliveries from Tuuml;rkiye into north-west Syria through the Bab al-Hawa crossing today.nbsp;nbsp;

Though our humanitarian operations have continued to assist millions of people in need in north-west Syria, the Bab al-Hawa crossing has long been central to the UNrsquo;s efforts to deliver aid in the north-west.nbsp;nbsp;

With more people than ever requiring humanitarian aid in Syria, the Secretary-General underscores the need for ever greater efforts to be made to ensure we reach all those who need it.rdquo;

