Bou Habib holds meeting on sidelines of 78th UN General Assembly in New York

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, continued talks on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Bou Habib met with the Holy See Secretary for Relations with States, Cardinal Paul Richard Gallagher, with whom he discussed the means to end the presidential vacancy in Lebanon and the need to find a lasting solution to Syrian displacement.nbsp;

The Foreign Minister also took part in the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly as part of a delegation led by Prime Minister, Najib Mikati.nbsp;

Bou Habibi also had an audience with Armenian deputy minister of foreign affairs, Vahe Gevorgyan, who briefed him on the atmosphere of recent war actions in the upper Karabakh region.nbsp;

For his part, Bou Habib regretted ldquo;the resumption of these actionsrdquo; and condemned ldquo;the targeting of defenseless and innocent civilians.rdquo;

Bou Habib separately met with the Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, who gave him a briefing on the projects being implemented in Lebanon.nbsp;

In turn, Minister Bou Habib asked for support to the education sector in Lebanon, especially amid the difficult economic conditions that Lebanon endures.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.