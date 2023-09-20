“Rebirth Beirut” Presents ‘Up-Close’ by Zeina Nader: A Colorful Celebration of Art and Culture

NNA – Rebirth Beirut is proud to announce its latest solo exhibition, quot;Up-Closequot; by Zeina Nader, at its headquarters in Gemmayzeacute;.

The exhibition opens on September 21st 2023 from 6 to 8 PM, and will welcome visitors from September 22nd to 30th, between 5 to 8 PM (closed on Sundays). Curated by Dr. Tony Karam, this exhibition is a testament to Zeina Nader#39;s innovative and passionately colorful work, echoing the energy of Beirut itself.

This exhibition comes with an exciting addition ndash; two talks that underscore its significance in the cultural landscape. The first talk, quot;Face agrave; facerdquo; between Elsa Yazbek Charabati and Zeina Nader, the author of ldquo;Mots sur Couleurrdquo;, takes place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 6 PM. The second talk, quot;Chronology with Blue: A Lecture on Abstractionrdquo; by Karim Nader, will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 6 PM.

Mr. Gaby Fernaine, Founder and President of Rebirth Beirut, proudly regards Rebirth Beirut as a platform that breathes life and beauty into the capital. quot;We host and organize beautiful cultural events that add life and beauty to Beirut and that please all art loversrsquo; choicesrdquo; he added.

A portion of the proceeds will contribute to Rebirth Beirut#39;s ongoing mission of illuminating the city#39;s streets and main avenues, an initiative that has been making strides for the past sixteen months.

Join us in this exceptional exhibition where art, passion, and community converge to create an unforgettable cultural experience.

