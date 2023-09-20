‘The Morning Show’ Episode 3 Recap: A Huge Racism Scandal Rocks UBA

Apple TV+

Watching the team behind The Morning Show prepare for their shoots at the crack of dawn makes me feel so content. In the third episode of the ongoing third season, we get to see producer Mia’s (Karen Pittman) morning routine: She sleeps in her office, tosses on her Jimmy Choos, warms the tea kettle, and clomps her heels right onto the TMS stage. The morning set-up feels like watching a “Get Ready With Me” lifestyle video; it’s calming in a way that really doesn’t make sense.

That’s how The Morning Show started all the way back in 2019, after all. Before the bombshell allegations against host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) dropped, we spent the morning getting ready with his co-host Alex (Jennifer Aniston) in her gorgeous Manhattan high rise apartment. The skincare routine, the steamed outfit, the thick duvet being tossed to the side at 3 a.m.—these luxuries were shown to us before all hell broke loose. Now, the same thing is happening in Season 3. After Mia starts her day, UBA erupts in flames.

Last week, we witnessed the implosion of UBA when everyone at the company realized they had been hacked. The world gained access to every email, text, online correspondence—even recordings of conversations were leaked! Although Cory (Billy Crudup) was stressed that Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) closeted relationship with Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) would be a bombshell, the real shock comes from a racist email sent by network exec Cybil Reynolds (Holland Taylor).

