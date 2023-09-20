Insiders reveal the food King Charles has BANNED from French state visit banquet – and the reasons why (but mushrooms are on the menu because they remind him of Queen Elizabeth II)

Charles provided a strict list of culinary demands for food at the Palace of Versailles.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Three of France’s top foie gras chefs will be banned from using the fattened duck delicacy when they cook for King Charles and Queen Camilla at a lavish banquet tonight.

Below, Charles provides a strict list of culinary demands for the meal at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday night.

Asparagus, which was on the menu in March before the royal trip was postponed due to widespread unrest across France, has also been scrapped because it is no longer in season.

But there will be plenty of mushrooms, which are favorites of both Charles and Camille as they “remind them of the late Queen Elizabeth II,” according to a French government source.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will enjoy a lavish banquet in Paris tonight

This photograph taken on September 19, 2023 shows the French and British national flags in front of the Hotel des Invalides in central Paris, as part of preparations for the upcoming visit of Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla to France.

Chef Ann-Sophie Pic (pictured) has ten Michelin stars

Michelin-starred chefs Yannick Alléno, Anne-Sophie Pic and Pierre Hermé have finalized a menu that was sent to London for approval.

They are all well known for using foie gras in their cooking, and pastry chef Mr. Hermé even uses it in his chocolate macaroons.

But the source said: “The king has banned foie gras from his residences in Britain, so there was no chance of him eating it in France.”

‘She also doesn’t want asparagus out of season, because sending it is harmful to the environment, but she does want a mushroom gratin, which was Queen Elizabeth’s favorite.

“We understand that Charles was foraging for mushrooms just before his mother’s death in Scotland.”

Foie gras is considered particularly cruel because it is made by force-feeding ducks or geese until their livers swell.

French chef Pierre Hermé.

French chef Yannick Alléno

A cyclist passes by the British embassy on the eve of the visit of the King and Queen of England on September 19, 2023 in Paris, France.

Instead, Le Menu in Versailles will be:

Starter: Blue lobster and casserole crab with a veil of fresh almonds and mint (Created by Anne-Sophie Pic, the only French chef with three Michelin stars)

Main course: Bresse chicken with corn and gratin porcini mushrooms

(Cooked by Yannick Alléno)

Cheese: Comté 30 months, Stilchelton English blue

Desert: Persian Macaron from Isfahan

(Pierre Hermé’s signature pudding, inspired by the ancient city of Iran and featuring rose water, raspberries and lychees.)

Wines costing more than £400 a bottle will also be on the menu at Versailles.

The Pol Roger cuvée Winston Churchill 2013 champagne is priced at over £500 a magnum. The 2018 Bâtard Montrachet grand cru is over £430 and the 2004 Château Mouton Rothschild is over £400.

The luxuries being prepared for the King and which angered anti-government protesters in France in March also include bottles of wine worth hundreds of pounds each.

All food will be eaten in the legendary Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, where the late Queen was received during her first state visit to France in 1957.

This time around 150 guests have been invited, including star actresses Charlotte Rampling, Kristin Scott Thomas and Catherine Deneuve.