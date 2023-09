NNA – An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale struck on Wednesday areas in northwestern Egypt. Youm 7 website quoted head of the Egyptian National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, Gad El-Qadi, as saying on Wednesday that the institutersquo;s stations recorded the quake 265 km northwest of Marsa Matruh, at a depth of 13.68 km. El-Qadi pointed out that there no causalities or any material damage were recorded as a result of the earthquake.–SANA

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.