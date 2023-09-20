Moscow-Tehran ties have reached new level, says Russian Defense Minister

nbsp;

NNA – Relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russia#39;s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his visit to Teheran on Wednesday.

quot;We are aiming at an entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies,quot; the Interfax news agency cited Shoigu as saying.

Shoigu, who arrived in Tehran on Tuesday, was invited to Iran by Major General Mohammad Bagheri, who serves as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Iran#39;s state news agency, IRNA, reported.

ldquo;Relations between Russia and Iran are developing dynamically in the field of defense,rdquo; Shoigu said during his meeting with Bagheri.

ldquo;Today, we have an opportunity to discuss in detail topical issues of bilateral military cooperation,rdquo; the Russian minister said.

ldquo;Iran is Russiarsquo;s strategic partner in the Middle East,rdquo; he stressed.–Agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.