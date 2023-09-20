Who is The Creator? Fan theories abound after release of cryptic trailer for the new sci-fi action thriller

<!–

Excited movie fans are raving about speculation about 20th Century Studios’ new sci-fi epic The Creator.

The film, which hits Australian theaters on September 28, is about a war between artificial intelligence and humans, in which a robot child holds the key to the future of humanity’s survival.

And a new action-packed trailer for the special effects blockbuster starring Tenet actor John David Washington has kept Reddit users guessing.

According to fans, The Creator could see a sinister twist on themes explored in sci-fi classics like Terminator 2, which saw Arnold Schwarzenegger’s robot assassin learn “how to be human.”

In the preview, viewers are introduced to Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent who is recruited to track down and kill the Creator.

The Creator is the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end war… and humanity itself.

However, Joshua discovers that the world-ending weapon he must destroy is in the form of a young robot child named Alfie (played by Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

And while Alfie seems innocent, many viewers speculate that her apparent innocence actually hides a dark side.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the robot kid WAS evil for once?” one Reddit user posted, adding, “People…so easy to fool!”.

“I kept thinking it would be a great twist that the robots would weaponize our instinctive need to protect children,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “So the kid is definitely an evil robot then?”

Other users suggested that the film played on the idea that the human trait of having empathy for others was a weakness to be exploited.

‘Yes. People potentially taking advantage of our empathy is a great lesson,” one Reddit follower wrote.

They added: ‘There are countless real-life examples of how empathy can be exploited. Professional panhandlers, politicians, every time Aunt Sandy calls with a sob story asking us for money.”

Also appearing in the cast are Eternals star Gemma Chan, Inception’s Ken Watanbe and I, Tonya’s Allison Janey.

The Creator is directed by Gareth Edwards, who also directed the blockbusters Rogue One and Godzilla from the Star Wars franchise.