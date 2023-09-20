Friday, September 22, 2023

Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Sep 20, 2023

    NNA –

    10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Ghobeiry municipality and European delegations commemorate the 41st anniversary of Sabra and Shatila massacre at the cultural center of Ghobeiry municipality – Bir Hassan, with words inspired by the occasion, a march, and laying of wreaths on the shrines of martyrs.

    5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Consultative meeting by heads of sports associations in Jbeil District at the invitation of Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Eng. Walid Nassar, in the presence of Minister of Youth and Sports, Georges Kallas, at the Byblos Sur Mer Hotel ndash; Jbeil. The meeting will be followed by a gathering with Arab youth participating in the ldquo;Youth Tourismrdquo; activity within ldquo;Beirut, Capital of Arab Youth 2023.rdquo;

    5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Specialized cultural and intellectual symposium titled: ldquo;Free Speech Confronting Political Incitementrdquo;, organized by the World Forum for Religions and Humanity, on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy at the United Nations and the Founderrsquo;s Day, at the headquarters of the Press Club – Furn El Chebbak – Beirut.

