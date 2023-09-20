Russia evacuates over 2,000 civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh

NNA – Russian peacekeepers saidnbsp;they evacuated more than 2,000 civilians including over 1,000 children from the quot;most dangerousquot; areas innbsp;Nagorno-Karabakh, a day after Azerbaijan launchednbsp;a military operationnbsp;in the disputed region.

quot;The Russian peacekeeping contingent is continuing to evacuate the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh from the most dangerous areas,quot;nbsp;Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Armenian Foreign Ministry called on Russian peacekeepers stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh to quot;take clear and unequivocal steps to stopquot; the fighting.–DW

