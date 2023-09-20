Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russia evacuates over 2,000 civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh

    By

    Sep 20, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Russian peacekeepers saidnbsp;they evacuated more than 2,000 civilians including over 1,000 children from the quot;most dangerousquot; areas innbsp;Nagorno-Karabakh, a day after Azerbaijan launchednbsp;a military operationnbsp;in the disputed region.

    quot;The Russian peacekeeping contingent is continuing to evacuate the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh from the most dangerous areas,quot;nbsp;Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

    Earlier, Armenian Foreign Ministry called on Russian peacekeepers stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh to quot;take clear and unequivocal steps to stopquot; the fighting.–DW

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My Mum, Your Dad ‘descends into chaos as the KIDS start getting cosy off-screen’ – and fans are already speculating about one pair

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Free agent Jesse Lingard continues bid to earn West Ham contract as he is pictured training with the Hammers ahead of Europa League clash against Backa Topola

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Kentucky’s Democratic governor hits GOP opponent over abortion with ad featuring incest survivor

    Sep 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    My Mum, Your Dad ‘descends into chaos as the KIDS start getting cosy off-screen’ – and fans are already speculating about one pair

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Free agent Jesse Lingard continues bid to earn West Ham contract as he is pictured training with the Hammers ahead of Europa League clash against Backa Topola

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Kentucky’s Democratic governor hits GOP opponent over abortion with ad featuring incest survivor

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    A 96-year-old judge has been suspended after a bitter fight that rocked a key federal court

    Sep 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy